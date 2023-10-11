From PC components to smartphones, the Prime Big Deal Days sale provides major discounts on pretty much every product category on Amazon. Fortunately, the price reductions also extend to Fire tablets, Kindles, and other devices manufactured by Amazon.

In fact, some of these products are discounted by 50%, so now’s the perfect time to stock up on Amazon’s tablets and smart home devices.

Best deals on Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire tablets are decent media consumption devices that come with certain caveats, namely their lackluster performance and poor quality screen. However, these tablets are extremely light on your wallet, and with their surprisingly great battery backup, can provide better value per dollar than other entry-level Android tablets.

Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 The Fire Max 11 is Amazon's most powerful tablet yet, with a good 11-inch screen and access to all of Amazon's services. But Fire OS continues to suffer from not being connected with Google services. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus $95 $180 Save $85 Amazon's newest Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is an amazing option for anyone looking to buy a tablet for watching videos, tuning into video calls, and more. The newest model adds features like wireless charging and still manages to keep the price in check. $95 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 $75 $150 Save $75 The Fire HD 10 is one of the best Fire tablets available with its large display, updated internals, and access to apps, videos, games, and more. $75 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 $60 $90 Save $30 $60 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) $70 $120 Save $50 $70 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 $40 $60 Save $20 $40 at Amazon

Just as the name suggests, the Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition is geared towards kids under 10. Besides their robust bumper cases, the Kids variants also differ from normal Fire Tablets when it comes to the software. Besides having Alexa disabled by default, the Kid Edition tablets impose restrictions on apps and websites.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro $120 $200 Save $80 The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is an educational tablet targeted at young students ages 6 to 12. $120 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids $120 $200 Save $80 The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is a step up from its predecessor in terms of RAM and display, and includes a wide assortment of ad-free kid-friendly content. $120 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet $75 $150 Save $75 With a plethora of kid-friendly apps and games, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is the perfect companion for children under 7. $75 at Amazon

Best deals on Kindle E-readers

Thin and lightweight, Amazon’s Kindle E-readers have been catering to the needs of bibliophiles for well over a decade. Although a Kindle isn’t as capable as its Fire tablet brethren, it’s easier on your eyes and provides a much better reading experience.

Amazon Kindle Scribe $330 $420 Save $90 For the first time, Amazon has introduced a Kindle that can also take notes using a pen. $330 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $140 $190 Save $50 The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a premium e-reader that packs 32GB of storage and offers wireless charging support. $140 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis $200 $250 Save $50 The Kindle Oasis is the best in the business, packing a gorgeous 7-inch display and an elegant metal body. $200 at Amazon

Best deals on Echo devices

The Echo family consists primarily of smart speakers with built-in integration for Alexa, Amazon’s virtual AI assistant. While they’re primarily marketed as the control centers for smart home systems, they also have decent audio playback facilities, and the new Echo Show devices even come with smart displays!

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $160 $250 Save $90 The Echo Show 10 features a 10.1-inch display that lets you make video calls, watch TV shows, and do a whole lot more. $160 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 This smart speaker brings the power of Alexa into any room of your home. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Studio $155 $200 Save $45 The Echo Studio is the best smart speaker that Amazon has to offer. The speaker can be purchased in Charcoal and the all-new Glacier color. $155 at Amazon

Best deals on Amazon Fire TVs

The Amazon Fire TVs are a collection of smart televisions that run on FireOS and, like the Echo devices, provide hands-free access thanks to their support for Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $290 $450 Save $160 The Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series is an incredibly capable TV that's available at a very reasonable price. It's not incredibly impressive as the more expensive OLED panels, but for the price, it's quite a bargain for most people. $290 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $150 $376 Save $226 The Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K TV is equipped with HDR10, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and hands-free Alexa compatibility $150 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $440 $600 Save $160 The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV features vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, for a delightful media experience. $440 at Amazon

Aside from the actual televisions, Amazon also manufactures Fire TV Sticks, which can be plugged into the HDMI ports of your ordinary television or desktop monitor to turn it into a smart TV capable of streaming videos and running apps and games.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40 Save $20 The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a great streaming stick. You can access your favorite streaming apps, and use the Alexa Voice Remote to find content. The stick is down from $40 to $20 for Prime Day. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 Amazon's Fire TV stick 4K remains one of the best streaming devices out there. It offers an impressive set of features and unlocks a variety of content to stream, even on your old TVs. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 The Fire TV Stick Lite is a budget-friendly variant of the Fire TV that provides most of the features available in its older sibling. $18 at Amazon

The Fire TV lineup also includes the Fire TV Cube, a more capable version of the normal Fire TV Sticks that looks more akin to an Echo speaker. Armed with a more powerful processor and higher storage capacity, the Fire TV Cube comes with an Ethernet adapter and supports Alexa thanks to its built-in microphone.

Amazon Fire TV Cube $110 $140 Save $30 The Fire TV Cube packs all the features you'd want from a Fire Stick but offers an improved processor and more features. $110 at Amazon

Best deals on Amazon Luna controller

Despite being designed for Amazon's cloud gaming platform, the Luna controller is compatible with a vast number of devices, and supports both USB and Bluetooth connectivity. If you're on the lookout for a new gamepad but don't wish to spend over $100 on the Xbox Elite controller, you should consider picking up the Amazon Luna controller.

Amazon Luna Controller $40 $70 Save $30 The best way to play Amazon's cloud gaming service is with the official controller. As it connects directly to the servers, you won't get lower latency than with one of these. $40 at Amazon

Best deals on Amazon Ring Doorbells

Amazon also manufactures plenty of smart home accessories, including the Ring doorbells, which offer full HD+ video and nighttime motion detection to keep you updated with what's happening at your doorstep.

Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 4 $55 $100 Save $45 The Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p video streaming, motion-detected real-time notifications, night vision, and a built-in rechargable battery. $55 at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 Keep your home secure with the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen). This security camera features 1080p video, two-way talk, and a privacy cover. It's on sale for half the price on Prime Day. Instead of $60, it's now $30. $30 at Amazon

Best deals on Amazon Eero

Finally, Amazon's Eero mesh routers are perfect if you want full Wi-Fi coverage in your smart home. A single Eero router can provide decent speed and can cover up to 1,500 square feet, though you'd want to grab the Eero 6 if you need a fast Internet connection.

Amazon eero mesh WiFi router $45 $70 Save $25 This Eero router covers up to 1,500 square feet on its own with AC1300 speeds. It can be paired with any other Eero brand router (and some Amazon Echo products) to form a reliable whole-home mesh Wi-Fi network. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi system $195 $300 Save $105 Amazon's Eero 6+ mesh system is perfect for those looking to upgrade their home Wi-Fi network. It's perfect for expanding coverage for larger homes, so grab this if you want to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in your house. $195 at Amazon

Those were some of our favorite deals on Amazon devices. If you're not satisfied by Amazon's lineup of smart home products, then you might want to check out these incredible deals on Eufy security camera, Google Nest products, and Kasa smart lights.