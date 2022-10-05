Save big on Fire TV devices and tablets with these early Prime Day deals

While Amazon usually hosts only one Prime Day event each year, the eCommerce giant is shaking things up a bit this year. It will host a second sale event exclusively for Prime members later this month, and you can expect to see some amazing deals on a wide range of products during the 48-hour event. If you can’t wait until October 11 to get your shopping kick, you’d be glad to know that Amazon already has some early Prime Day deals on offer. This post covers some of the best early Prime Day deals on Fire TV devices and tablets.

Get a Fire TV Stick 4K Max with a 2-year extended warranty for just $40

Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is currently available at a massive discount. The streaming stick usually goes for $55, but you can snag one for just $35 right now. And for just $5 extra, you can get Amazon’s 2-year extended warranty for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Experience cloud gaming with the Fire HD 8 tablet and Luna controller for $85

If you’ve been itching to try Amazon’s cloud gaming service, you can now get a Fire HD 8 tablet and Luna controller for just $85 ($75 off). The bundle includes a 7-day free trial for Luna, so you can try out games like Control, Metro Exodus, and more on your new tablet right away.

Save big on a 4-year protection plan with a new 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV

The 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV usually retails for $560 without an extended protection plan, and the 4-year protection plan from SquareTrade costs $70 extra. But Prime members can get the bundle for just $563 right now and enjoy their new TV without worrying about it breaking down. The protection plan covers breakdowns during normal use, along with mechanical and electrical failures. It also includes 24/7 support and 2-day replacements.

Miscellaneous deals

In addition to the deals mentioned above, you can grab a couple of other Fire TV products at attractive discounts by following the links below:

Looking for a new Echo smart speaker or display? Check out these early Prime Day deals on Echo devices.