Secure your home for cheap with these early Prime Day deals on video doorbells, security cameras, and more

In the days leading up to its second Prime Day sale event of the year, Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals on its wide range of products. We’ve already talked about some of the best deals on Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TV devices, and Fire tablets. But that’s not all that Amazon has on offer. The company also has a few amazing deals on video doorbells, security cameras, and Eero Wi-Fi routers, so you can secure your home without burning a hole in your pocket.

Save 60% on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) bundle

Amazon is offering a 60% discount on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) combo, bringing its price down to just $60. If you already own an Echo smart display and don’t need the Echo Show 5, you can get the doorbell with a third-gen Echo Dot for just $58.

Get eyes on all parts of your house with the Blink Home Bundle Plus for under $400

The Blink Home Bundle Plus is a great buy for those looking for a complete home security package, and it’s an absolute steal for $375. The bundle includes a Blink Video Doorbell, a floodlight mount, and a solar panel charging mount, along with three outdoor cameras, one indoor camera, and one Sync Module 2.

Improve Wifi connectivity around your house with the Eero Pro 6E Wifi Mesh router for $180

The Eero Pro 6E Wifi Mesh router system offers up to 2,000 sq. ft. of coverage, support for over 100 connected devices, and network speeds of up to 2.3Gbps. It’s one of the best Wifi routers you can get for your smart home, and it’s currently available for just $180. If you have a larger house, you can also get a two-pack for $499 or a three-pack for $699 for uninterrupted coverage around the house. If you don’t mind sacrificing a bit of speed, you can pick up the older Eero Pro Wifi 6 Mesh Router for $148.

Miscellaneous deals

