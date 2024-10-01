Amazon Echo Buds (3rd Gen) $25 $50 Save $25 A great pair of cheap wireless earbuds that deliver good sound, long battery life, and are not 50% off for a limited time. $25 at Amazon

There are some great budget wireless earbuds on the market in 2024. But if you browse the list, you'll quickly see that a lot of the affordable options are sitting at $100, and most are over $50. Now, if you're really not looking to spend that much, and want something that's cheap and works well, we think the Amazon Echo Buds are going to be a fantastic option. They offering a classic design, good sound, and feature excellent battery life. Furthermore, the Echo Buds are now on sale, with a 50% discount that knocks them down to just $25 for a limited time.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Buds?

The Echo Buds are now in their third iteration, which means Amazon has had some time to really refine and perfect what it wants from a pair of wireless earbuds. The brand packs 12mm drivers into the earbuds' compact shell, which brings a full and robust sound that's also crisp and well-balanced. What's great about these earbuds is that you're not completely sealed in, with a "semi-in-ear design" that provides just the right balance of being able to hear the music, while still being connected to the surrounding sounds.

When it comes to battery life, the earbuds provide up to six hours with a single charge and can be used up to 20 hours with the included charging case. And if you manage to somehow drain the battery, a quick 15-minute charge will have them working for two hours. And if you're someone that likes to run with your tunes, you'll be happy to know that the Echo Buds can handle anything you throw at them with sweat resistance that makes them perfect for any workout.

And as an added perk, the earbuds also feature multipoint pairing, which makes it easy and seamless to switch from one device to another. Plus, there's also support for Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, just in case you need to get some assistance when your hands are full. But the recent price drop is what really makes these tempting, as they are normally $50 but can now be had for 50% less from Amazon, at a price that can't be beat. Or if you're still on the fence and want to check out some other options, here are some other wireless earbud recommendations.