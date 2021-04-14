Amazon’s 2nd Gen Echo Buds feature ANC at a lower price

Amazon has announced the next generation of its Echo Buds more than a year after the original was released. The updated model features a smaller, more comfortable design, more powerful active noise cancellation (ANC), and a more affordable price. They’re available now for pre-order and will be released next month.

The new Echo Buds are 20 percent smaller compared to the previous model and feature a tweaked design for improved comfort. Amazon said it shortened the nozzle and added built-in vents to reduce air pressure during use — something we’ve seen in the AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds. The external depth has also been reduced for a more flush fit. The earbuds come with four ear tip sizes and two wing tip sizes, allowing users to find the most comfortable fit.

Amazon said the new Echo Buds feature the company’s new ANC technology, and cancel twice as much noise compared to the first generation. The original Echo Buds included Bose’s proprietary noise reduction technology. Amazon explained the details behind its new technology.

Image: Amazon

“The technology uses the inner and outer microphones to intelligently estimate sound pressure in your eardrum — which directly correlates to how you hear sound around you — to generate the inverse of that signal and cancel out unwanted noise, helping you stay immersed in your audio,” Amazon said.

Amazon said the second-gen Echo Buds are rate IPX4, so they can withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain. Sound quality and microphone quality are also said to be better this time around, reducing distortion during playback and providing better quality for voice calls. Battery life is rated up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC; the case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback.

The new Echo Buds come in black and white and are available in a few options: $119.99 for the USB-C wired charging option, or $139.99 for wireless charging. Amazon said for a limited time the USB-C wired charging option is available for $99, while the wireless charging option is $119. Qualified customers can also get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Plus for free.