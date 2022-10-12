Amazon’s ANC-equipped Echo Buds 2nd Gen can be yours for just $70

There is never a better time to purchase Amazon’s own products than during its Prime sales events. The ongoing Prime Early Access Sale is no different, as the retail giant is offering deep discounts on everything from Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers to Fire Sticks and Eero Mesh routers. If you’re in the market for an affordable pair of earbuds with ANC capabilities, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon’s Echo Buds 2nd Gen has also received a big price drop.

The Echo Buds 2 were launched last year at a reasonable price tag of $120. But today, they’re down to $70. That’s a $50 savings. Note that this price applies to the model with the wired charging case. The model with Qi wireless charging support is also on sale and is currently down to $90 from its usual $140 price.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Echo Buds 2nd Gen boast numerous improvements over the original Echo Buds. Their updated design and smaller size make them more comfortable than their predecessor, while the new built-in air vents help balance ear pressure for a more breathable experience. In addition, the new earbuds can also cancel twice as much noise compared to their predecessor, thanks to the new custom-designed ANC tech. And there’s a Passthrough Mode that lets you hear your surroundings, including people’s voices, without taking off the earbuds. Meanwhile, the updated audio drivers offer balanced sound with low distortion and extended dynamic range.

Another highlight of the Echo Buds 2nd Gen is the built-in Alexa support, which lets you skip songs, control ANC, and turn up the volume without touching the earbuds. As for the battery life, the Echo Buds 2nd Gen are rated for 5 hours of playback with ANC on a single charge, with the charging case holding extra 10 hours of juice.