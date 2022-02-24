Amazon’s 2nd Gen Echo Buds are finally available in India

Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo speakers have become a cultural phenomenon. But not many people know that the company also sells Bluetooth earphones dubbed the Echo Buds. In April last year, Amazon refreshed its earphones lineup with the Echo Buds 2nd Gen, featuring an updated design and ANC support. Initially exclusive to the western markets, the new buds have finally launched in India.

The all-new Echo Buds 2nd Gen are more comfortable and are 20% smaller than their predecessors. They have “a high-performance driver” in each earcup, delivering balanced sound with low distortion and extended dynamic range. The Echo Buds 2nd Gen feature custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation technology, which the company claims cancel twice as much noise when compared to the last model. You can turn on ANC by simply pressing and holding the earbud or by saying, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation.” The Echo Buds 2nd Gen also offer Passthrough Mode, which lets you hear the outside world more clearly without having to take off the earbuds. This can be activated with a press and hold on either earbud or by saying, “Alexa, turn on Passthrough.”

Amazon has also added built-in air vents to help balance ear pressure when you’re wearing the buds. Amazon bundles four ear tips and two wing tips to help you achieve the proper fit and sealing. As you would expect, the Echo Buds come equipped with Alexa support, so you can do all the standard voice assistant stuff like checking weather info, playing music and podcasts, setting reminders, calling and so on. Later on, Amazon says it will also roll out a feature called VIP Filter which will let you hear phone notifications in real-time by double-tapping the earbud.

The Echo Buds 2nd Gen are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. In terms of battery life, the buds provide up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC on, with the charging case providing additional 10 hours of juice for a total of up to 15 hours of battery life. The case charges via a USB Type-C port, and there’s also a model with Qi wireless charging support.

The Echo Buds 2nd Gen will be available on Amazon India at ₹11,999 for the USB Type-C model. Meanwhile, the wireless charging model will set you back ₹13,999. Amazon is offering a flat ₹1,000 off both models for a limited time.