Amazon Prime Day is here, and we’re expecting some big discounts on popular tech products across categories. Whether you're looking for PC gaming accessory deals or discounts on wireless earbuds, you should be able to find some great savings on your next purchase. However, Prime Day wouldn’t be complete without big discounts on Amazon devices, and we have curated some of the big deals in this list for you.

Amazon Echo Pop

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The Echo Pop is the most affordable entry point to Amazon's Echo range of speakers. It offers good audio quality and has a compact design. $18 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Pop gets the biggest discount among Echo devices this Prime Day, retailing for just $18. This is a discount of 55% from its usual price of $40, which is massive. The smart speaker dropped to an all-time low last month for $23, but clearly, Amazon was saving the best deal for Prime Day.

The Amazon Echo Pop is one of the best budget smart speakers and is the most affordable way to get started with Alexa. It’s available in a variety of colors and has a cute design that won’t take up a lot of space on your table. It features Amazon’s powerful AZ2 processor, which means it can process more voice commands locally, and it can also act as a Matter hub for talking to Matter-compatible devices in the future, which is a big bonus. Sound quality is robust, too, which makes it a good addition to any room in the house.

Amazon Echo Dot (2022)

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $23 $50 Save $27 The 5th Gen Echo Dot features improved audio performance and has a built-in temperature sensor. It comes in a bunch of colors. $23 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot has long been a popular budget smart speaker, and you can get it at a 54% discount this Prime Day. This great deal slashes the price down to just $23 from $50. This is a similar discount to what was offered by Amazon a few months ago during its sale, so if you missed that one, now’s your chance to grab it.

The 2022 Echo Dot boasts improved audio quality with clearer vocals and better bass compared to previous iterations. The built-in temperature sensor lets you create routines with other smart devices, and you can even use it to extend Wi-Fi coverage in your home with a compatible Eero network.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023)

Source: Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features a new processor for quicker on-device Alexa functionality, and better audio quality. $40 at Amazon

In case you missed snagging the recent deal on the Echo Show 5, now’s your chance to get it for nearly the same discount. On Prime Day, this smart speaker is going for just $45, which is a massive 50% discount from its regular price of $90. If you're considering diving into the world of smart speakers with displays, the latest Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is the best place to start, especially with this discount.

Amazon has improved a bunch of things in this latest iteration of the Echo Show, like better audio quality with deeper bass, an additional microphone for voice commands, the AZ2 processor, and an improved display for a more comfortable nighttime viewing. The smart speaker now has a more compact design and comes in three different colors.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $160 $250 Save $90 The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) features improved tracking functionality, better audio quality, and a more responsive display. $160 at Amazon

Amazon’s most advanced smart speaker now gets an impressive 36% discount on Prime Day. The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is now $160, down from its typical list price of $250. In case you were waiting for a good time to pull the trigger on this smart speaker, that time is now.

This Echo Show 10 is available in white and black. It features a 10.1-inch HD display with the ability to track your face and move with you. It supports popular video streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, and it's positioned as the “ultimate kitchen companion” for looking up recipes and setting timers. It’s compatible with Zigbee and Matter devices, so you can view feeds from your security cameras or control the thermostats – all from one place.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023)

Source: Amazon Echo Buds (2023) $35 $50 Save $15 The latest Echo Buds feature customizable tap controls and a total of 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. $35 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds is part of the new extended lineup for 2023, and they're already on sale for Prime Day. The latest Echo Buds are $35, which is a 30% discount from its regular $50 price. This latest version features 12mm audio drivers for better bass and crispness. The semi-in-ear design helps block ambient noise while still allowing you to hear what’s going on. It supports Alexa (along with Siri or Google Assistant), multipoint connectivity, and up to five hours of battery life on a single charge.

Amazon Echo Pop + Kasa Smart Plug bundle

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop with Kasa Smart Plug bundle $19 $63 Save $44 The Echo Pop and Kasa Smart Plug bundle is an affordable way to get started with building your smart home. $19 at Amazon

This combo deal offers great value as you get the Echo Pop smart speaker and a smart plug for just $19. Unlike the standalone Echo Pop deal, you can't choose a color, as this combo deal is only for the Charcoal version of the speaker. The Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link works seamlessly with Alexa and typically retails for $23 on its own. This is an excellent deal for anyone looking to make any existing device in their home smarter. The smart plug even lets you monitor power consumption and allows you to set schedules to power down lights and fans when not needed to save electricity.

When shopping during Prime Day, it’s important to note that some of these big discounts are only for a limited time or till stocks are available, so speed is of the essence here. In case this is your first time shopping during Prime Day, here are five deal-hunting tips to keep in mind so you can maximize savings.