Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $24.99 $49.99 Save $25 The new Echo Dot speakers have slightly upgraded speakers for better audio quality, a new temperature sensor, an accelerometer, and built-in Eero to add more coverage to a compatible eero network. $24.99 at Amazon

Missed out on Echo speaker deals during Prime Day sales? Not to worry. This Black Friday deal from Amazon gives you a chance to take its most popular smart speaker home at a 50% discount.

The Echo Dot 5th was launched at a reasonable price of $50 last month. But just in time for Black Friday, the company has slashed the price of the speaker by half, bringing it down to just $25. This is the first-ever discount for the brand-new smart speaker and a great opportunity to upgrade from your old Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $39.99 $59.99 Save $20 Buy from Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) $29.99 $59.99 Save $30 Buy from Amazon

The other variants of the Echo Dot 5th Gen have also been discounted. The Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock is currently down to $39, while the Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids has come down to $29.

Whether you want to control your smart home devices, ask silly questions to Alexa, or want to listen to music, the Echo Dot 5th Gen can do it all. The sound quality the speaker delivers is surprisingly good for its size. It’s loud enough to fill a medium room, and when paired with a second Echo Dot, it delivers rich stereo sound. Unfortunately, the new model drops the 3.5mm jack, so you can’t hook it up to a larger speaker.

While the design is unchanged from the 4th Gen model, the Echo Dot 5th Gen brings a couple of notable upgrades. For one, the new speaker comes equipped with motion sensors that let you interact with the speaker with tap gestures. Secondly, Amazon has added Eero mesh network support, which means you can use the Echo Dot as a Wi-Fi extender with your Eero router.

If you can spend a little extra, the Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock is a better option. It has an improved LED display that can show time, alarms, weather, and song titles.