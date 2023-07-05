Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The Echo Pop is the smallest smart speaker from Amazon that still offers plenty of power in a cute design. $18 at Amazon

There are a lot of great Amazon Alexa-powered speakers to choose from but if you're looking for something discrete and compact, the company's latest Echo Pop speaker is going to be a fantastic option. The speaker comes in four different colors, gives you full access to Alexa smart controls using your voice, can be connected to a variety of different streaming apps, and also has Bluetooth.

Best of all, this smart speaker is now priced well below its retail price, coming in at just $18 for a limited time. That's 55% off MSRP for Amazon Prime members in this early Prime Day deal. If you're not a Prime member, just be sure to sign up for the 30-day free trial that will get you instant access to this promotion and many more.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Pop speaker?

Despite its compact size, it still manages to provide an incredible and robust sound. The speaker comes in four colors, Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, and Midnight Teal — giving you plenty of options when it comes to choosing one that matches your personality or the room you want to set this up in. Since this speaker doesn't have a display, all actions are controlled using your voice and Alexa.

You can play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from a variety of different services like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and others. The speaker can also act as a hub, allowing you to control compatible connected smart home devices. In addition, there are physical controls on the speaker that can control volume and also mute the microphone, giving you enhanced privacy.

Why buy the Amazon Echo Pop speaker?

The Amazon Echo Pop speaker is one of the best compact smart speakers out there that can give your home or office a bit of charm and smarts. It's a great addition to an already connected space and also the perfect starter speaker for someone that wants to begin their smart home journey.

If interested, be sure to grab these deals while they last. In addition to the fantastic deal, Amazon is also offering a combination kit that will include the speaker and a smart color bulb for just $1 more. That means you can get your smart home started for just $19. Be sure to grab these great deals while you can.