The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is discounted by 40% already for Prime Day

While Prime Day doesn’t officially begin until July 12, Amazon rarely waits that long to start the deals, especially on the Amazon Echo. True to form the company’s own hardware is already on offer, with a tasty 40% discount on the best smart speaker you can buy.

Now is certainly the time to grab an Amazon Echo (4th Gen). All three colors are available at a discounted price of $60 and unlike some of the other early Prime Day deals, this one seems to be here until the end of the event. But they’re going to be hot, so if you want one soon, it’s best to move early.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) The Amazon Echo is the best all-around smart speaker for most people with a nice design, great sound and the immense power of the Alexa ecosystem at its disposal. See at Amazon

The latest generation of the Amazon Echo was a major redesign compared to its predecessors. A sphere replaced the traditional cylinder design, and it’s now a little more like a crystal ball. Inside it packs a dedicated woofer and a pair of tweeters, capable of powerful, good-quality sound. It supports basically all the major music services, including Apple Music, but sadly no YouTube Music support.

The Amazon Echo is also a perfect hub for budding smart home enthusiasts. The obvious application is Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant platform and its insane catalog of skills. Your Echo can wake you with music — or something a little more obnoxious — give you a morning briefing on the news and weather, call people, even turn on and interact with your Xbox. And that’s all before you get into the connected smart home devices.

The Echo also has a built-in Zigbee hub so you are able to connect compatible hardware locally and then interact using Alexa. Besides Zigbee, the Echo will also be getting Matter support at some point when the new standard launches. This will make the Echo an even more integral part of your smart home.

But even if you just want to listen to music, for $60 you could do a lot worse. This is an incredible speaker at an incredible price.