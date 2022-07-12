Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon Echo products
Amazon is offering some amazing discounts on its Echo range of smart home products this Prime Day. We’ve already covered some amazing deals on Echo smart speakers and displays and, in case you missed those, we now have access to some more deals on Amazon’s in-house smart home devices.
Before we begin, let’s quickly round up some of the best Amazon Echo deals we’ve covered so far. The Amazon Echo 4th Gen is currently available at a 40% discount, the affordable Echo Dot is cheaper than ever before, and the Echo Show 15 is currently available at its lowest price yet. Along with these devices, Amazon is also offering attractive discounts on older Echo Show and Echo Dot models, the Echo Auto, the Echo Buds, and even the Echo Frames. Check out the best Amazon Echo deals in the section below.
Best deals on Amazon Echo products
The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is available at a 42% discount on Prime Day, bringing its price down from $130 to just $75.
The smaller Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is also available at a 59% discount during Prime Day, and you can now have it for just $35.
You can save $150 on a new pair of Amazon's in-house smart glasses, the Echo Show Frame (2nd Gen).
In addition, you can save big on the following Amazon Echo products:
- Stream hi-fi music to your stereo system with the Echo Link for just $160 (usually $200)
- Save $80 on an amplifier for your audio setup with the Echo Link Amp this Prime Day
- Get the Echo Frames and three months of Audible Premium subscription for just $120
- The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) can be yours for just $180 today!
- Get a pair of TWS earbuds with Alexa built-in for just $70
- Save $50 on the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and wireless charger combo this Prime Day
- Take Alexa everywhere you go with Echo Auto for just $20 (usually $50)
- Don’t mind getting an older smart speaker? This Echo Dot (3rd Gen) can be yours for just $18
- Want a smart display but don’t want to shell out the big bucks? Get this Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) for $55 today!
- Thinking of getting your kids a smart display? The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is 58% off right now
- The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids is currently available for just $25
Which of these Amazon Echo products will you buy this Prime Day? Let us know in the comments section below.