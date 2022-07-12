Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon Echo products

Amazon is offering some amazing discounts on its Echo range of smart home products this Prime Day. We’ve already covered some amazing deals on Echo smart speakers and displays and, in case you missed those, we now have access to some more deals on Amazon’s in-house smart home devices.

Before we begin, let’s quickly round up some of the best Amazon Echo deals we’ve covered so far. The Amazon Echo 4th Gen is currently available at a 40% discount, the affordable Echo Dot is cheaper than ever before, and the Echo Show 15 is currently available at its lowest price yet. Along with these devices, Amazon is also offering attractive discounts on older Echo Show and Echo Dot models, the Echo Auto, the Echo Buds, and even the Echo Frames. Check out the best Amazon Echo deals in the section below.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Best deals on Amazon Echo products

In addition, you can save big on the following Amazon Echo products:

Which of these Amazon Echo products will you buy this Prime Day? Let us know in the comments section below.