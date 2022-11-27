Echo Show 10 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $170 $250 Save $80 Want something more than just a smart speaker? The Echo Show 10 might be the best pick for you. It features a 10.1-inch display that lets you make video calls, watch TV shows, and do a whole lot more. $170 at Amazon

The Echo Show 10 stands out from the rest of the smart displays in Amazon's lineup, and it's currently available at its lowest price for Black Friday. That's right, you can grab the 3rd gen Echo Show 10 right now with a massive 32% discount, bringing its price from $250 down to $170. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Echo Show 10, so this is one of the best times to buy it. Additionally, Amazon is also offering six months of free subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members who're yet to it.

Those are some great deals on a product that's already good and stands out from many other smart displays on the market. The Echo Show 10 sports a 10.1-inch HD screen that lets you make video calls, watch videos, listen to music, and more. One of the cool things about this particular smart display is that it comes with a rotating base, allowing the display to pivot, and keep you centered. That's useful when you're, say, constantly moving around it while on a video call. It also comes with a physical shutter for the camera, so you don't have to worry about someone snooping on you.

Some other noteworthy features of the 3rd gen Echo Show 10 include a 13MP camera, a powerful set of speakers, and the ability to act as a Zigbee hub to let you control other smart home devices in your house. All these features come together to make the Echo Show 10 a great smart display for $250, and the ongoing Black Friday deal just makes it that much better. If you're looking for more deals on audio products and smart TVs, then be sure to head over to our Black Friday hub.