The Echo Show 15 drops to its lowest price for Amazon Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale has officially kicked off, meaning you can now get huge discounts on a variety of products across different categories. The Prime Day Echo deals this year are some of the best we’ve seen in a long time, so it’s one of the best times to get your smart home devices in order. The Amazon Echo Show 15 is one of the best products for your home and it’s now available to purchase for just $180.

The Echo Show 15 is $70 off right now as a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. The $180 price tag is great considering it usually goes for around $250. It’s also a great device overall that lets you do so much more than just controlling your smart home devices.

The Echo Show 15 sports a 15.6-inch HD display, making it the biggest Echo Show you can buy. It’s ideal for families with a spacious house as the large screen makes it easier to consume content compared to other smaller Echo Show devices. You can mount the Echo Show 15 on the wall, or set it up on a table with the ‘Tilt Stand’ accessory. Having a screen attached to an Echo device makes a huge difference. You’re in for a great experience overall if you’re new to the world of Echo Show devices.

In addition to all the typical Echo features, the Echo Show with a screen also makes it possible for you to watch videos, make video calls, and more. You can even use it to get more control over your smart home devices by using it as a central hub. The Echo Show 15’s photo frame feature makes it look like artwork when mounted on the wall. It works in both portrait and landscape orientation, so feel free to experiment and see how it looks on the wall.

The Echo Show 15 is a giant smart display that hangs on your wall or sits on your countertop. It's the hub for all your Alexa smart devices and a household management tool, as well.

If you’re not sure about buying the Echo Show 15 for your home, then we suggest you take a look at our collection of the best Amazon Echo devices to find out which one’s best for your use case. We’ll be on the lookout for more amazing deals on Amazon’s Echo devices, so be sure to stay tuned.