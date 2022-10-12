Amazon knocks $80 off the Echo Show 15 for Prime Early Access sale

Amazon recently announced that it’s adding Fire TV support to the Echo Show 15 to make it more useful than it already is. The update — which is said to arrive sometime next year — will essentially turn the Echo Show 15 into a small TV for your kitchen or other smaller rooms. If that sounds interesting to you then check out this Amazon Prime Early Access deal that’ll save you $80 on an Echo Show 15 for a limited time.

The Echo Show 15 is a giant smart display that hangs on your wall or sits on your countertop.

The $170 price tag makes the Echo Show 15 a little easy on the wallet. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular product in a while, so now is the time to splurge if you’ve been wanting to buy one. You can also purchase it with some accessories including a tilt stand, a Blink Mini camera, and more, and those bundles are also discounted right now.

The Echo Show 15 sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, making it the biggest device in the lineup. It’s definitely better than the other Echo Show devices if you use them for media consumption. What also makes the Echo Show 15 better than other Echo devices is the ability to mount it on a wall. You can mount it horizontally or vertically, so it’s more versatile too. The Echo Show 15 is already a great device that lets you do much more than control your smart home devices. But we think the addition of Fire TV will make it even better, especially for those who use it to consume media.

In addition to the Echo Show 15, Amazon is offering discounts on some other Echo devices too. The Echo Show 10, for instance, is also down by $80. It’s not as big as the Echo Show 15, but it has a better speaker setup and a higher-resolution camera with auto-framing and motion to keep you in the frame during video calls.