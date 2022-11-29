What's better than getting one Amazon Echo Show 5, how about getting two. That's right, you can now get two Echo Show 5 for the price of one.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a small smart display that gives you access to all your favorite information at a glance. We saw a lot of sales on Amazon products over the past few weeks, but it looks like the company is pulling out all the stops for its recent sale, bundling two Echo Show 5 devices and offering it for the price of one. That means you get two Echo Show 5 for just $34.99.

While you can choose one Echo Show 5 of your liking, the second one will be an Echo Show 5 Kids edition, meaning the rear is going to be wrapped in a brightly colored green chameleon design. But if you're okay with this small detail, then this deal is phenomenal, and you should definitely pick one up if you've been the least bit interested in a smart display.

The Echo Show 5 has a 5-inch display that can show you all kinds of information at a glance, like the time, weather, news, and more. While the display is a touchscreen, you can use Amazon's digital assistant Alexa if you don't feel like touching the unit. The Echo Show 5 also has a 2MP camera, which you can use to make video calls with family or friends.

As far as the Echo Show 5 Kids, it's pretty much the same as the standard model, but it does have some great perks like a free year of Amazon Kids Plus, which gives access to thousands of ad-free games, videos, and books. As stated before, this is a great deal if you've been thinking about picking up a smart speaker or smart display. But be sure to pick one up while you can, as this is a limited-time deal.