Amazon has a lot of Echo devices in its lineup, and for the most part, a lot of them are very good at what they do. Perhaps one of the most affordable smart displays is the Echo Show 5, coming in with a 5.5-inch display, simple design, and loudspeaker. But what happens if you want just a little bit more, what kind of options are available?

Well, you can always go with the Echo Show 8, an intelligent display that offers the same functionality as the Echo Show 5 but features a much larger screen. Luckily, if you're torn between the two, there's now a bundle that will get you both for just the price for the price of just $70. That's right, you can get both devices at a heavy discount for a limited time.

The Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 function identically, with one just offering a larger screen than the other. With the Echo Show 8, you get a large 8-inch HD touchscreen, dual speakers, a 13MP camera for video calls, and hands-free voice control to make navigating around the system easily.

As far as the Echo Show 5 goes, it's going to be the Kids model, which means you'll get a nifty bright chameleon-colored design on the rear and a 5.5-inch touchscreen on the front. From a functional perspective, it operates the same as any other Echo Show, with the main difference being that you get access to a bunch of children's programming and apps for free.

You'll get one year of free access to Amazon Kids Plus, which will give you access to thousands of books, games, apps, and more. As stated before, you'll get both models at an incredible discount, bringing it down to the incredible price of just $70.