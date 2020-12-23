Amazon Echo Show can now stream movies and shows from Netflix

Amazon has announced the availability of Netflix on the Echo Show. According to the company’s announcement, users can now watch their favorite movies and TV shows from the streaming service and expect some new video features on the device as well. This is similar to what Amazon offered last year where it allowed users to stream content from Prime Video right on to their Alexa equipped smart display.

Currently, owners of the Echo Show have access to video services like Prime Video, Hulu, NBC, and more. The addition of Netflix should be available on the first and second-generation Echo Show as well as the Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 8. Users will now be able to search, browse, pause, resume, and stream movies or TV shows available on Netflix. Since the Echo Show comes with Alexa built-in, users will be able to give voice commands for a hands-free experience. For instance, you can call out and say “Alexa, show me horror movies on Netflix” or “Alexa, find comedy movies on Netflix.”

Additionally, Amazon has also introduced new video features to enhance the user experience. There will be a new video home page that would provide customized recommendations for what to watch next. By saying “Alexa, open video home” you will get to see all your recommended videos including TV shows and movies. The new video detail pages will also offer information on the selected series or movie at a glance.

Amazon is a bit late to the party as Google enabled support for Netflix on its range of smart displays back in July. Notably, Google does offer a wider range of video streaming apps including Netflix, NBC Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, CBS All Access, Sling TV, Hulu, SHOWTIME, and more. Nevertheless, it is great to finally have the feature at hand, and hopefully, we can expect more services to be added to the list soon. Amazon also recently added the ability to initiate one-command group calls.