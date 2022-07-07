Amazon Echo Sub vs Echo Studio: Which speaker to buy for your home in 2022

Amazon introduced the Echo Sub in 2018 as a solid option for those who wanted to add a bit more bass to their audio experience. It works with other Echo speakers to help create solid sub-bass that the speakers couldn’t produce independently. While it was a solid addition to the Echo-heavy home, it had some frustrating limitations and the audio quality itself wasn’t any good compared to other premium speakers out there. So the doors were still open for a bigger and louder Echo speaker, which is why Amazon launched the Echo Studio. It’s a more advanced speaker with better sound processing and output.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you are in the market to buy a new speaker for your home right now, you might be wondering which one to buy? Well, in this article, we’ll take a look at some of the key differences between the Amazon Echo Sub and the Echo Studio to tell you which one’s better to buy for your home audio setup in 2022.

Navigate this article:

Amazon Echo Sub vs Echo Studio: Design

Both the Echo Sub and the Echo Studio match the general aesthetics of other Echo speakers. However, they’re both wider and even a bit taller compared to some regular Echo speakers. As far as the dimensions are concerned, the Echo Sub is 7.9-inches tall and 8.2-inch wide. In comparison, the Echo Studio measures 8.1-inches in height and 6.9-inches in width, meaning it has a slightly smaller footprint overall. The Echo Studio is also designed to work independently, so you don’t have to buy or set up additional speakers with it. The Sub — even though it connects to other Echo speakers wirelessly — still needs other units, thereby demanding more space within your room.

The Echo Sub just has a plastic enclosure on the top with no buttons or microphones whatsoever. Meanwhile, the Echo Studio sports a microphone, a mic on/off button, an action button along with volume control buttons. The Echo Studio has an upwards-firing speaker along with a ring light at the top too. All these omissions in the Echo Sub make it rather bleak in comparison. Even the action button on the Echo Sub is placed awkwardly at the back. It doesn’t even have a 3.5mm optical line for audio which the Echo Studio has.

As for the hardware itself, the Echo Sub comes with a 100W class D amplifier and a woofer. It sits on a small disc-shaped base that keeps it lifted slightly to give the 6-inch driver some room. The Echo Studio is more advanced in this regard, packing a 5.25-inch downward-firing woofer, a 1-inch forward-firing tweeter, and three 2-inch midrange drivers firing left, right, and upwards. All drivers, in case you’re wondering, are driven by a peak total of 330W amp with a 24-bit DAC. The Echo Studio is the better-sounding speaker out of the two whereas the Echo Sub is essentially just a companion unit that relies on other Echo speakers to work.

Alexa Support – the Echo Sub has no brains

The Echo Sub, as we mentioned earlier, lacks any buttons or even a microphone to summon Alexa. This is because it doesn’t have any brains of its own. The Echo Sub is a companion unit meant to be used with other Echo speakers in your setup. It connects to other Echo speakers to simply add more bass to your audio experience. The Studio can’t listen to your voice or respond to your commands, meaning you’ll have to bring your Echo. It pairs with up to two Echo speakers via the Alexa app, and can only play music over the paired speakers.

The Echo Studio, however, is a standalone speaker that offers all of the same Alexa voice assistant features as its smaller siblings. Think of it as an Echo Sub with brains. It has microphones to detect your voice and summon an assistant to help you with your command. In addition to playing music, the Echo Studio can also be used to get information such as the weather forecast, control smart home products, and more. One of the best things about the Echo Studio is that it also works with other Echo speakers in a speaker group to play music in multiple rooms or stereo.

Not being able to work as a standalone speaker also adds some connectivity woes to the Echo Sub. As we mentioned in our dedicated post highlighting some of the issues with the Echo Sub, it has trouble connecting or staying connected to other speakers. In fact, the Amazon forums are full of similar complaints regarding the Echo Sub’s connectivity.

Amazon Echo Sub vs Echo Studio: Audio quality

The Echo Studio is more advanced when it comes to the hardware as it has five separate drivers compared to the Echo Sub’s single 6-inch woofer. It also supports 3D audio for a superior experience, be it for watching movies or TV shows or for listening to music. The Echo Studio competes with the likes of Google Home Max and Apple’s Homepad when it comes to audio quality.

Unlike the Echo Sub, which at times, can suppress the vocals and instruments with an overwhelming amount of base, the Echo Studio can easily fill the room at high volumes while maintaining a good balance of audio. Those wanting head-thumping bass can always pair their Echo Studio with an Echo Sub, although the Studio itself should suffice for most users. Notably, the Echo Studio can also be tuned specifically for the room it’s placed in.

Amazon Echo Sub vs Echo Studio: Which one should you buy?

Both the Echo Sub and the Echo Studio are readily available on the market right now for $130 and $200, respectively. The Echo Sub may sound like a good deal for a relatively cheaper price but the Echo Studio is arguably the better speaker to buy even if you have other Echo speakers. Sure, the Echo Sub can add more bass to your audio setup for less money, but the fact that it can’t work independently means you’ll have to spend more money on other Echo speakers. Add a $40 Echo Dot speaker to the setup and the Echo Sub’s price tag starts to look a little less palatable. We suggest you pair the Echo Sub with at least two Echo Dot speakers to get a good audio experience. Amazon currently has a $210 bundle in which you get a single Echo Sub speaker along with two other Echo Dot (4th gen) speakers.

The Echo Studio makes more sense for those who are looking to build a new audio setup from scratch as it offers a pretty good audio experience by itself without having to rely on other speakers. The Echo Sub, as we mentioned earlier, has other frustrating limitations making it hard for us to recommend even for those who have an active audio setup with a couple of other Echo speakers. It’s not the most reliable when it comes to connectivity and you may have to try it multiple times before finally being able to use it with your existing speakers. You won’t have to deal with these connectivity issues in the case of the Echo Studio as the pairing process is fairly straightforward. Notably, the Echo Studio also has Alexa support and a 3.5mm audio line to connect with other devices such as phones or Windows computers.

Amazon Echo Studio The Amazon Echo Studio offer a better user experience overall when compared to the Echo Sub. It supports Alexa and also has more powerful audio drivers for better audio quality. Buy from Amazon

The Echo Studio offers a much better experience overall, albeit a bit expensive. It works independently, supports Amazon’s voice assistant, and also has better audio output thanks to separate audio drivers and a powerful amp. So which speaker are you planning to buy for your home? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.