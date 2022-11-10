This year, Black Friday sales are starting early, and that means you can get all of your holiday shopping out of the way before things get really hectic. If you've been looking for one of the best router systems available, look no further, as the eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System has now been discounted, coming in $280 less than its suggested retail price.

Amazon's eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System is the first in the eero line that supports Wi-Fi 6E technology that offers support for the 6GHz band. Of course, you will need compatible devices to take advantage of top speeds, but even if you don't, the system is still compatible with all existing bands. When it comes to speeds, you're looking at wired gigabit and wireless speeds up to 1.6Gbps. In addition to top speeds, you also get long-range support, with the mesh network covering up to 6,000 square feet and also over 100 connected devices. Perhaps best of all, the device can work as a smart home hub, offering compatibility with Thread and Zigbee devices. Amazon has also stated that it will update its current line with Matter support.

Amazon's eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System is going to be one of the best systems that you can get on the market. Furthermore, now that it's discounted, it's an even better deal. If you have a large home or office space and need a reliable and fast connection, the eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System is going to be for you. For a limited time, the system is available for $419, which is $280 less than its retail price. Since this is a limited-time deal, if you click the product link and don't see the price, it could be that it is out of stock or the promotion has ended.