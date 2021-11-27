Save up to 46% on Amazon Eero WiFi 6 mesh routers

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is upon us, and Amazon has some tempting deals right now! Its Eero WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale, and you can save up to 46%. These routers and extenders can cover 2,000 and 1,500 sq. ft. respectively. And thanks to Amazon’s software updates, they get the latest features and security patches automatically. They’re minimalistic, plain, powerful, and they most likely support all of your devices.

Amazon Eero WiFi 6 mesh routers and extenders These Amazon Eero WiFi 6 routers and extenders are on sale for a limited time, and you can save up to 46%. Grab one (or a few) while they're still in stock! View on Amazon

This Eero collection includes routers and extenders.

Amazon Eero mesh WiFi 6 routers

These dual and tri-band routers come with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. So you can use them with your Alexa-enabled devices in your smart home. They cover up to 2,000 sq. ft. with WiFi speeds up to a gigabit. The Eero mobile app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere, so you won’t need to be tech savvy to get it done by yourself. The router updates itself, so you also won’t need to do it manually to take advantage of new features and bug fixes. These routers come in different bundles, so you save more by buying more than one. You can pay as little as $77 for one or spend more on bigger bundles.

Extenders

The Amazon Eero extenders add 1,500 sq. ft. of extra coverage to your existing Eero routers. They’re incompatible with other routers, though. They’re as easy to set up as the regular Eero routers, and will receive the same software updates, as well.

