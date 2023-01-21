The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet offers great bang for the buck when it comes to tablets and is now 43% off for a limited time.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) $85 $150 Save $65 This tablet is great for light usage, such as browsing the web, watching movies and TV series, reading news, attending remote classes, and more. Grab it for a mere $85, while this 43% discount lasts. $85 at Amazon

There are a lot of great Android tablets out on the market today, but Amazon's tablet offerings tend to provide great bang for the buck, especially when they are on sale. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is now currently 43 percent off for a limited time, knocking the price down to just $85. If you've been thinking about getting yourself a new Android tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be one to consider if you're on a budget.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is powered by an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and has a beautiful 10.1-inch 1080p display. The display on this model is touted as being 10 percent brighter than the previous model, which should come in handy if you're planning on using it outdoors or in bright conditions. In addition, the tablet can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and can charge up quickly through its USB-C port.

Best of all, the tablet is durable, being able to withstand bumps and tumbles that it might experience in everyday use. The base model comes with 32GB of internal storage but can be expanded using its microSD card slot. As far as applications go, you'll have access to some of the best through Amazon's dedicated Appstore. Although not as robust as the Google Play Store, it still provides access to a good number of apps that most people look for when using a tablet.

If you're not quite sure what might be available, you can always check the Appstore ahead of time before purchase to make sure the app you need is on the platform. While most tablets come in bland colors, the Amazon Fire HD 10 comes in a total of four colors, with three of those giving it a bit of personality and flair. You can choose from black, denim, olive, and lavender. If interested, you can now purchase the Amazon Fire HD 10 for a deeply discounted price of just $85 for a limited time.