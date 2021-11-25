Grab the 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for a mere $75 (and sideload Google Play Store on it later)
Tablets are great devices for media consumption, studying remotely, reading news and ebooks, and more. What’s better than a tablet is an affordable tablet — and we have one in mind for you! Amazon’s Black Friday deals are live, and you can grab a 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet for a mere $75. That’s a 50% off discount — which doesn’t come by very often. This Alexa-enabled tablet runs Fire OS 7, which is based on Android 9. It’s worth noting, though, that it doesn’t officially support the Google Play Store. However, you can easily side-load it without requiring a computer or advanced technical skills. Alternatively, you can use Amazon’s Appstore without needing to install additional software.
- This tablet is great for light usage, such as browsing the web, watching movies and series, reading news, attending remote classes, and more. Grab it for a mere $75, while this 50% discount lasts.
The 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12-hour battery, and a 10.1-inch Full HD display. It’s available in four different colors to choose from — Black, Denim, Olive, and Lavender. And thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack, you won’t be needing dongles or wireless headsets to enjoy consuming media in peace.
This tablet has a 2MP front facing camera and a 5MP rear facing one. They’re not the greatest cameras out there, but they’re fine for video calls and causal shots. A low price tag comes with expected disadvantages and sacrifices. The Fire HD 10 isn’t meant to be a “pro” tablet. Instead, it’s aimed at young people for light gaming and browsing, or adults who don’t need a high-end product.
