Grab the 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for a mere $75 (and sideload Google Play Store on it later)

Tablets are great devices for media consumption, studying remotely, reading news and ebooks, and more. What’s better than a tablet is an affordable tablet — and we have one in mind for you! Amazon’s Black Friday deals are live, and you can grab a 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet for a mere $75. That’s a 50% off discount — which doesn’t come by very often. This Alexa-enabled tablet runs Fire OS 7, which is based on Android 9. It’s worth noting, though, that it doesn’t officially support the Google Play Store. However, you can easily side-load it without requiring a computer or advanced technical skills. Alternatively, you can use Amazon’s Appstore without needing to install additional software.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2021) This tablet is great for light usage, such as browsing the web, watching movies and series, reading news, attending remote classes, and more. Grab it for a mere $75, while this 50% discount lasts. View on Amazon

The 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12-hour battery, and a 10.1-inch Full HD display. It’s available in four different colors to choose from — Black, Denim, Olive, and Lavender. And thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack, you won’t be needing dongles or wireless headsets to enjoy consuming media in peace.

This tablet has a 2MP front facing camera and a 5MP rear facing one. They’re not the greatest cameras out there, but they’re fine for video calls and causal shots. A low price tag comes with expected disadvantages and sacrifices. The Fire HD 10 isn’t meant to be a “pro” tablet. Instead, it’s aimed at young people for light gaming and browsing, or adults who don’t need a high-end product.

Will you buying the 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet? Let us know in the comments section below.