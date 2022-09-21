Amazon debuts Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus for 2022

Amazon has a large line of Fire tablets and after two years, it has finally updated its popular 8-inch model, the Fire HD 8. The new model is faster, lighter and come with excellent battery life. The new Amazon Fire HD 8 will come priced at $99.99 and the top-end Fire HD 8 Plus will cost $119.99.

The Fire HD 8 is a budget minded device and comes with a 8-inch 1280 x 800 display and is powered by a 2.0 GHz hexa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. As far as storage options go, you can either purchase it with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. Of course, if that isn’t enough you can still expand the tablet, up to 1TB, using the microSD card slot. If you’re into taking photos or videos, the device will come with a 2MP front-facing camera that can shoot video up to 720p. Amazon states that the tablet will last up to 13 hours on a single charge but has not specified with what kind of use. Thankfully, the unit comes with a USB-C port for charging, but it will take up to five hours to fully charge the device with the included charger.

If you’re looking for slightly more power, Amazon also has the Fire HD 8 Plus, which will pack roughly the same specifications, except you’ll gain more RAM at 3GB, wireless charging, a 5MP camera, and faster USB charger. Amazon will also have various bundles for the tablet, like Fire HD 8 Kids, which will feature a protective case, software and content perks, and parental controls. Furthermore, Amazon will also have a Gaming Bundle that will come with a Luna Controller. The Fire HD 8 is now available for pre-order starting at $99.99 and it comes in three colors: black, denim, and rose. The Fire HD 8 Plus will start at $119.99 and will come in grey. If you have and older Fire tablet device, you can also trade it at the time of purchase for a 20 percent discount. The tablets will be available for sale starting on October 19.

Source: Amazon