Tablets are a great step up from smartphones, especially if you're looking for something portable that still packs lots of power but is smaller than a laptop. While there are hundreds of different options available, Amazon makes some of the best affordable tablets, which is great if you're trying to buy one for a younger individual. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is one of our favorite recommendations thanks to its powerful processor, 8-inch display, long battery life, and excellent price.

While it normally comes in at $150, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 50% off for a limited time. This is the latest model of this tablet, and we think this is going to be the best price you'll see even as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024 looms ahead. So if you've been thinking about picking up a new tablet, grab this one while you can, because this is an absolute steal.

What's great about the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro?

This is one of those tablets that's made for a specific purpose but doesn't manage to skimp on the features. The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro delivers when it comes to its specifications, powered by a hexa-core processor that's paired with 2GB RAM. Furthermore, you also get plenty of storage with 32GB, and there's even a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB.

You also get a large 8-inch screen and fantastic battery life that can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. Furthermore, the tablet also comes with other perks, like a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. This service provides access to thousands of books, games, videos, apps, and more. In addition, the tablet also comes with two years of worry-free warranty.

As far as what that means, well, if it breaks, then Amazon will replace it, simple as that. And since this is a tablet for younger folks, it comes in a protective case that can withstand bumps and drops. There are even parental controls that can be used in order to manage the experience. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this tablet, especially at its current price.

So get it while you can for just $75, which is 50% off its original retail price. Of course, if you're on the fence and want to check out some options, you can always see some of the best tablets out there right now.