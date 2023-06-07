Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet $90 $150 Save $60 A great Android tablet that comes with a full year of Amazon Kids+, a rugged case, long battery life, and a beautiful 8-inch HD display. $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

There are many great Android tablet options, but if you're looking for a tablet built for a younger audience, you can't beat Amazon's Kindle Fire HD 8. This model is specifically built for children and features a rugged case, two years of warranty, and also comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+. While this tablet typically retails for $150, it can now be had with a deep discount, coming in at 40% off, which knocks $60 off its regular price.

What's great about the Kindle Fire HD 8?

The Kindle Fire HD 8 is a powerful Android tablet with a 2.0 GHz hexa-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. If needed, the tablet's storage can be expanded up to 1TB. The device also has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, can last up to 13 hours on a charge, and can charge up via USB-C.

The kids variant of this tablet comes with a rugged case, two years of warranty, and includes access to a variety of fun and educational apps, movies, and tools with the included year of Amazon Kids+. For the most part, even without the discount, you're getting a fantastic deal. If you're not into the look, you can always remove the case, and it will just be a standard version of the Kindle Fire HD 8.

Why buy the Kindle Fire HD 8?

The Kindle Fire HD 8 provides a wealth of benefits and is a solid tablet overall. While its price can be high, during this limited-time promotion, it has been discounted by 40%, bringing the price down to just $90. If you've been looking into getting an Android tablet, this might be a good option for you.