Amazon Fire OS 8 adds updates from Android 10 and Android 11

Amazon recently announced its latest tablets, the Amazon Fire 7 and Amazon Fire 7 Kids. The Fire 7 tablet is the best bang for the buck in Amazon’s tablet line, with the latest editions offering an updated SoC, more RAM, better battery life, and Fire OS 8. According to Amazon, Fire OS 8 will incorporate updates from Android 10 and Android 11. What you need to know most about Fire OS 8 is that it will arrive first on the latest Fire 7 tablets when they go on sale in June.

Despite being powered by Android 10 and Android 11 under the hood, Fire OS 8 might not look all that different from previous iterations of Fire OS. That’s because Amazon only uses Android as a base and performs its own customizations on top. Thankfully, Amazon does have a developer website that gives us some details about what’s to come with Fire OS 8.

First and foremost, TLS 1.3 support will be enabled by default. If enabled, apps can gain access to location while running in the background. Those looking to rest their eyes will be happy to know that a system-wide dark theme will be available. Users will have the option to give an app temporary permissions. Unfortunately, Android 11’s File-Based Encryption (FBE) will not be supported.

If the Amazon Fire 7 looks interesting, you’ll be able to pre-order the device. The tablets are set to make their debuts on June 29, 2022. There will be two versions, the Fire 7 which is the standard tablet, and the Kid version which will come with a colorful case, an extra year of warranty, and also a subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. The standard model will retail for $59.99, while the Kid version will cost $109.99 Both are now available for pre-order. Please don’t forget, that the base $59.99 model will have ads. If you don’t want to deal with ads, you can just pay $74.99, to have them removed.

Source: Amazon

Via: Liliputing