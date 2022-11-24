Amazon is now offering various discounts on its Fire tablets for Black Friday, offering some of the best deals of the year.

Amazon is offering some great deals on its Fire tablets this Black Friday, meaning you can find that perfect tablet for just about anyone you're shopping for. For a limited time, Amazon is knocking up to 50 percent off of some of its Fire tablets, making it an incredible time to shop. But make sure you purchase it quickly, as the offers are only for a limited time.

Amazon Fire HD 2021

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) This tablet is great for light usage, such as browsing the web, watching movies and series, reading news, attending remote classes, and more.

This 10.1-inch tablet offers a 1080p display, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and it comes pre-installed with Amazon's Appstore, giving you access to plenty of games, tools, and other apps to make it a great experience. For a limited time, you can get the 4GB RAM version of the tablet at Best Buy for $104.99 and the 3GB RAM version at Amazon for $74.99.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Amazon's Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is an amazing option for anyone looking to buy a tablet for watching videos, movies, tuning into video calls, and more.

The Amazon Fire HD Plus gives you the same 10.1-inch screen and access to Amazon's Appstore but offers a bit more RAM coming in at 4GB, wireless charging, and soft touch finish. There are different storage options available, with Best Buy carrying the 32GB model for $104.99 and Amazon offering up the 64GB version for $159.99.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids The Amazon Fire 7 Kids is a child-friendly version of the Fire 7 tablet.

The Fire 7 Kids Tablet offers a 7-inch display, 16GB of storage, free access to education content via Amazon Kids Plus, and a special rubberized rugged case. Best of all, it includes a two-year warranty to give users peace of mind. The tablet costs $74.99 and is available in a wide variety of color cases. If it isn't available, chances are that the product is sold out.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition with Stylus $85.97 $144.97 Save $59 This tablet for children comes with free access to education content, a rubber ruggedized case, a stylus, and a two-year warranty. $85.97 at Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Tablet has a 7-inch display, 16GB of internal storage, free access to education content through Amazon Kids Plus, and a special rubberized rugged case. The main difference between this and the one above, which is the standard model, is that this version comes with a stylus. The model with a stylus is now priced at $85.97 for a limited time.

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) Amazon's latest 8-inch tablet with support for books, music, and videos.

The latest model of the Fire HD 8 tablet comes with an 8-inch 1080p display, 32GB of internal storage, and a faster processor. That means less time processing and more time enjoying the things you love to do on a tablet. This tablet offers the perfect mix of size and power. The tablet is a great deal, currently priced at $54.99 during Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 8 The Fire HD 8 is a slightly better offering than the Fire 7 tablet. It sports a bigger and sharper display but lacks a bit in the software department.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 has a 1080p display, 32GB of internal storage, USB-C charging, and access to thousands of apps. The device is a perfect device to have with you since it offers excellent battery life coming in at 12 hours. Perhaps best of all, it's currently on promotion, costing only $44.99.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) $54.99 $109.99 Save $55 An 8-inch Amazon Fire tablet with lots of power, memory, and battery life, discounted to an unbelievable price for Black Friday. $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus has a 1080p display, 32GB of internal storage, wireless charging, and access to thousands of apps. The device is a perfect device to have with you since it offers excellent battery life coming in at 12 hours. Perhaps best of all, it's currently on promotion, costing only $54.99.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers better performance and also wireless charging.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers the same 8-inch screen as the Fire HD 8 but it also comes with wireless charging, 3GB RAM, and a 9W power adapter. For most, this will be a handy device, allowing you to watch plenty of movies, listen to tons of music, and enjoy high-quality games from Amazon's Appstore. The device is s steal, coming in at $64.99 during Black Friday.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition The Kids Edition offers the same great features as the standard model but comes with a ruggedized rubber case, a two-year warranty, and access to educational content for free.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition offers the same great features as the standard model, like its 8-inch display, powerful processor, and great storage space, but it comes with a ruggedized rubber case, a two-year warranty, and access to educational content for free. The tablet is currently priced at $69.99 for a limited time during Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is probably the best balance of performance, price, size, and durability for children aged 6 to 12, with a quad-core CPU running at 2.0 GHz, up to 32 GB of storage, and an 8-inch display for playing some light games

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Edition offers an 8-inch display, a powerful processor, and great storage space, but it comes with a ruggedized rubber case, a two-year warranty, and access to educational content for free. This model is aimed at children that are a bit older (6-12). The tablet is currently priced at $79.99 for a limited time during Black Friday.

These are just a handful of Amazon Fire tablets that are currently on sale, so if you don't see what you're looking for here, just check out our other Black Friday deals.