These are some of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire tablets

Prime Day is as good a time as any to splurge on Amazon devices. Except right now, you can buy a bunch of them at a discounted price. If you’ve been eyeing a Fire tablet for yourself or to give to your kids, then Amazon has a bunch of them on sale right now. You may find it a little overwhelming to find the right one due to the sheer number of listings, but we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire tablets for you to check out below.

For those that don’t know, Amazon’s Fire tablets are available in three sizes — Fire 7 has a 7-inch display, the Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch display, and the Fire HD 10 comes with a 10.1-inch panel. These tablets get progressively more powerful and expensive as you move up the ladder in terms of size. Even the Fire HD 10, however, is relatively cheaper compared to, say, your iPads or the best Android tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 8

If you only have $50 to spare on a tablet this Prime Day then spend it on the Fire HD 8. It sports an 8-inch display and it also looks a bit more modern compared to the smaller Fire 7. The 8-inch panel also supports a higher resolution, meaning you get sharper visuals compared to the smaller tablet. You can choose between 32GB and 64GB models, and there’s also an option to spend more on the variant without the lockscreen ads. All the Fire HD 8 models are powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8168 chipset, and support microSD cards up to 1TB.

If you’re considering one of these for your kids as their first tablet, then it may be worth looking into the Fire Kids version. They’re essentially the same as the standard Fire HD 8 tablets, but they come with additional parental controls, a protective case, two years warranty, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids+ subscription, in case you’re wondering provides kids-friendly videos, games, books, and more. There’s also the Fire HD 8 Plus model that comes with more memory and wireless charging support.

The base variant of the Fire HD 8 tablet with 32GB of storage and lockscreen ads is available for $45 right now. You can check out the rest of the available models in the table below:

Fire HD 8 Models Amazon Buying Link Amazon Fire HD 8 – 64GB, with lockscreen ads $74.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet – 32GB, no ads $69.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet – 32GB, no ads $69.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus – 32GB, with lockscreen ads $64.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus – 32GB, without lockscreen ads $79.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus – 64GB, with lockscreen ads $94.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus – 64GB, without lockscreen ads $109.99

Amazon Fire HD 10

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the most expensive option in the lineup and rightfully so. It’s powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8183 chipset and comes with 3GB of RAM and at least 32GB of storage. The Fire HD 10 also has a 10.1-inch 1080p panel, meaning it’s bigger and supports a higher resolution compared to the two tablets in the Fire series. The Fire HD 10 also supports what Amazon calls a ‘Show mode’ with which you can turn it into an Echo Show smart display of sorts. With the Show mode enabled, this tablet can display weather information, calendar events, news reports, and more.

Just like the Amazon Fire HD 8 range, you get the Fire HD 10 Kids variant that comes with all the benefits we’ve mentioned above. Notably, there’s also the Fire HD 10 Plus that comes with wireless charging support and 4GB of RAM instead of 3GB.

You can find the links to buy all the Fire HD 10 models in the table below, so be sure to look around and pick the one that fits your budget:

Fire HD 10 Models Amazon Buying Links Amazon Fire HD 10 – 32GB, without lockscreen ads $89.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 – 64GB, with lockscreen ads $95 Amazon Fire HD 10 – 64GB, without lockscreen ads $109.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet – 32GB, no ads $119.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet – 32GB, no ads $119.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus – 32GB, with lockscreen ads $104.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus – 64GB, with lockscreen ads $144.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus – 64GB, without lockscreen ads $159.99

No discount on the new Fire 7 tablet

Amazon isn’t offering any discounts on its recently released Fire 7 (2022 model). Instead, you can buy the older 2019 variant with some big discounts. The Fire 7 tablet (2022 model) that we reviewed recently comes with better internals and the new Fire OS 8 software. But if you don’t mind buying the older hardware, then you can pick up the 2019 Fire 7 model and save some money. You can find the links to buy some of the Fire 7 tablets at a discounted price below:

Fire 7 (2019) Models Amazon Buying Link Amazon Fire 7 (2019 model) – 16GB, with lockscreen ads $29.99 Amazon Fire 7 (2019 model) – 16GB, without lockscreen ads $49.99 Amazon Fire 7 (2019 model) – 32GB, with lockscreen ads $32.98

Amazon’s Fire tablets, as you can see, are all quite affordable. We recommend picking up either the Fire HD 8 or the Fire HD 10 tablets this Prime Day as the Fire 7 is still too small for practical purposes. So, which Amazon Fire tablet are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.