Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 Amazon's Fire TV stick 4K remains one of the best streaming devices out there. It offers an impressive set of features and unlocks a variety of content to stream, even on your old TVs. $23 at Amazon

If you don't want to spend too much money to replace your old TV or if you're simply looking to upgrade your streaming device, then don't miss out on this deal on Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K. It's an excellent streaming device that brings content from the top video streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more, under one roof, and it's currently over 50% off for Amazon's October Prime Day. It's a great device overall and simply too good to pass for $23.

Breathe new life into your old TV

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K sits right in the middle of the more expensive and newer Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the more affordable models, and it's plenty capable for most people. In fact, you're less likely to notice a huge difference between this and more expensive 4K Max model for regular, day-to-day usage. They're both capable of streaming 4K Ultra HD content, and you also get support for things like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more. The standard model just happens to have slightly less powerful internals compared to the 4K Max unit, and that's about it.

You get the same Fire TV OS on both devices, which does almost all the heavy lifting to deliver a great TV viewing experience. It does a great job of recommending relevant content, and it also integrates surprisingly well with live TV channels. The Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, which you can use to look up content or play/pause videos, and more with just your voice. You can also use it to control smart home devices if that's something you're into. Overall, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a great pickup for $23, and it's the one I've been recommending the most over the last couple of days. Don't sleep on this one if you're looking to upgrade your TV or media hub.