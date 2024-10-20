Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-series 4K UHD TV $280 $450 Save $170 This TV is a great budget option that still packs a lot of great features. Get it now for just $280 while you can. $280 at Amazon

Sometimes you're just looking for a TV that's going to get the job done that's not going to cost a lot of money. That's where the mid-range 4-series smart TVs from Amazon come into play, delivering 4K resolution, great colors, and packing tons of great features.

Best of all, the line is extremely affordable, with the 50-inch model coming in at just $450. Of course, we're not here to have you spend that much, which is why this deal is so important, as it drops the price by nearly 40%, falling to just $280 for Amazon Prime members.

What's great about the Amazon Fire TV 4-series smart TV?

Source: Amazon

As stated before, the price is going to really hook you in, but its features are what are going to keep you around. We've already talked about the 4K resolution, but it also provides awesome colors and contrast with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Of course, since this is a smart TV, you're going to get an excellent menu system with Fire TV providing a wealth of apps, with favorites like Netflix, HBO's Max, Prime, and so many more. With that said, there's also a vast app library that can also help you stream your favorite music as well.

Since this is an Amazon product, you're going to get support from Alexa, which will allow you to command your TV, pulling up your entertainment just by using your voice. You can also control connected compatible smart home products as well.

You can even play games using Fire TV by streaming AAA titles using Amazon Luna. Plus, there's plenty of connectivity with this TV, with HDMI, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi. Overall, you really can't ask for much more at this price, with the recent discount dropping to its lowest price. Remember, you'll need to be a Prime member to get a discount.