Amazon Fire TV Cube could be launching in India soon at an interesting price

Smart devices can take various forms, and some of the most recognizable product formats are smart speakers. Back in 2018, Amazon introduced the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which merged USPs of a smart speaker with a streaming set-top box product. Essentially, you could have hands-free access to Alexa and get all the features of an Amazon Fire TV streaming stick or dongle. After three years, Amazon could be looking to bring this product to India.

According to a leak by Ishan Agarwal, the Amazon Fire TV Cube will launch in India this week in its second-generation format. The product is expected to be priced around the ₹10,000 mark, which is expected as the product goes on sale in the USA for $119.99 (~₹8,700) and the pricing will be higher for an imported product in India. There are no real competing products at this price point or any other price point, but consumers are likely to find the product experience expensive unless they are married to the Alexa ecosystem already.

The Fire TV Cube in India will come with the new Fire TV UI that began rolling out early this year, as well as the new Alexa remote. Amazon has not made any official announcements yet on this end, but if the leak is correct, we should expect to hear from them soon.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube combines the features of the Fire TV Stick with Echo smart speakers, letting users control their TV and other smart devices using their voice through Alexa. The device also comes with support for Dolby Vision and 4K UHD content, as well as support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. Other features include Wi-Fi MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, IR sensors, HDMI, and a microUSB port.

The new Alexa remote features more quick access buttons, for Alexa as well as other TV apps like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Netflix. As for the new Fire TV UI, it features a revamped Home Screen with greater emphasis on content discovery, a new navigation menu, and personalized streaming profiles for multi-person households.