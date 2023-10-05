Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $250 $370 Save $120 An affordable 43-inch 4K TV powered by Fire OS, now discounted for a limited time. $250 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $290 $450 Save $160 An affordable 50-inch 4K TV powered by Fire OS, now discounted for a limited time. $290 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $340 $520 Save $180 An affordable 55-inch 4K TV powered by Fire OS, now discounted for a limited time. $340 at Amazon

There are a lot of great TV options, but if you're looking for one that has lots of features, excellent image quality, and isn't going to cost a lot of money, then look no further than Amazon's Fire TV selection. Over the years, the company has fleshed out its TV offerings to include a wide variety of options, balancing performance and price. The brand's 4-series TVs offer a no-frills approach delivering excellent 4K resolution and access to streaming services with Fire OS built-in.

Amazon's Omni series takes things a step further with TVs that are built with QLED technology for better colors and contrast, plus added perks like support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with these options, and it really just depends on how much TV you want. With the 4-series, you'll have three size options coming in at 43, 50, and 55 inches, while the Omni series comes in at 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches.

Currently, you can save big on both of these TV options, with the 4-series TVs starting at $250, and the Omni series TVs starting at just a touch more coming in at $280. With the current promotion, you can save up to 36% off, which drives the prices down to an absolute steal. Just make sure to pick a TV up during the promotional period to save.