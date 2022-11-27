It's quite possibly the biggest TV you can get at this price

Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is known for offering some of the best value for money smart TVs, and this 75-inch 4K LED TV is no different. It's a great alternative to similarly-sized 4K LED TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG, especially since it's hundreds of dollars cheaper from the get go. What makes it an even better purchase right now is that it's available at an insanely low price of $750.

This Omni Series 4K TV is no slouch despite its affordable price, as it offers pretty much all the features you'd expect to see on a modern smart TV. It has a gorgeous 75-inch LED panel that offers Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Digital Plus, and HDR10 support, built-in microphones for hands-free operation with Alexa, and two 8W speakers for immersive audio.

As you'd expect, the TV runs Amazon's Fire TV OS, giving you access to your favorite OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. You can also enjoy YouTube or play games with Amazon Luna on the TV. Sadly, this model features a 60Hz panel so you shouldn't expect to game at high frame rates using your Xbox or PlayStation.

If the 75-inch model is a bit too big for your living room or bedroom, you can opt for the 50-inch model instead. The smaller TV is available at a 22% discount, bringing its price down to just $399.99. Get it from Amazon by following the link below.

