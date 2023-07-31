Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max You can buy the best compact streaming media device, with support for 4K video streaming, Wi-Fi 6, and more. RIght now, you can get it for quite a steal, coming in at just $25, which is 55% off its retail price. $55 at Amazon

We saw some stellar deals earlier in the month during Amazon's Prime Day sale, and one of the best deals for the Fire TV Stick from that event is now back, with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max coming in at 55% off, which is $30 off its retail price. Now, for a limited time, you can get one of the best Android streaming media devices for an excellent price.

What's great about the Fire TV Stick 4K Max?

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of Amazon's best compact streaming media devices. It has a powerful processor, and plenty of RAM, and gets a boost over other products in its lineup with support for Wi-Fi 6. In addition, you get excellent video and audio quality, with this model supporting Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos.

The device supports most popular streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO's Max, and more. Furthermore, you can use the physical remote to control your programming or harness the power of Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant. For the most part, this is a simple device that's easy to set up and comes packed with tons of features.

So whether you're looking to bring some smarts to an older TV or monitor, or just need to get a current one up to date, you won't find one better, especially at this price. As mentioned before, this model comes in priced well below retail, so be sure to grab this promotion while it lasts.