Take 45% off Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $80 $147 Save $67 A fantastic way to play some of the best games without buying a console. This bundle includes an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Xbox controller, and a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. $80 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming media devices that you can buy. Not only is it compact, but it's also quite powerful thanks to Amazon's choice of excellent internal hardware. While you won't need this type of power for streaming your favorite TV shows and movies, you will need it if you're planning to play AAA games. Of course, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max isn't a gaming console, but it's more than capable when it comes to its streaming capabilities, which is perfect for services like Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

If you're looking for a lightweight way to game, this Amazon Fire TV stick gaming bundle is going to be right up your alley. Not only does it come with the best Fire TV Stick available, but it also includes an Xbox controller, along with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that includes access to Cloud Gaming. While this combination usually costs quite a bit at nearly $150, it can now be had for much less, with this Amazon promotion that knocks 45% off, dropping the price down to just $79.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max?

This is going to be the backbone of this streaming bundle setup, and you couldn't ask for a better option. At its core, this Fire TV stick is one of the most powerful options in the lineup, with the ability to stream 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos.

When it comes to the actual hardware, you're getting a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 16GB of internal storage. Furthermore, this device supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is great if you're looking to maximize and take advantage of your home internet.

Because of all of these pieces, you're able to get a smooth game streaming experience and access to tons of fantastic games that are available on Xbox. If Xbox games really aren't your thing, and you are more into PC games, that's where Amazon Luna comes in.

But with this bundle, you'll also get an Xbox controller and a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that will let you explore all the games you want. This really is a great way to play games without having to invest a lot in hardware.