Amazon is one of the biggest players in the streaming device game, and it's got more than a few streaming devices to fight with others for your money. From the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite to more premium options like the Fire TV Cube, Amazon has a ton of different streaming devices that can smarten up your living room. A lot of these aren't too expensive, to begin with, but they're even more affordable now for Black Friday. Here's a quick round-up of the best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals that are worth checking out right now:

Pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon's Fire TV stick remains one of the best streaming devices out there. It offers an impressive set of features and unlocks a variety of content to stream. $25 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the default choice for most users. It's a simple 4K streaming device that is fast, reliable, and easy on your wallet. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles, but it delivers all the basics, and even works well with Echo devices if you have them at your home. The Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with both HD and 4K UDH TVs, and it supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and even Dolby Atmos. You also get a remote that comes with TV controls and lets you launch apps and streaming services with your voice.

Save $20 on Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's best streaming dongle on the market right now. It offers all the same features as the regular Fire TV Stick 4K dongle, but it's faster. It uses the same CPU and GPU that's powering the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but they have higher clock speeds. It also has 2GB memory instead of 1.5GB, and it supports Wi-Fi 6. You can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $35 right now, which is just a $10 premium over the regular 4K variant for all these additional features.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $55 Save $20 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's best streaming dongle on the market right now. It has faster internals for quicker loading times, and it also supports Wi-Fi 6. $35 at Amazon

Save $15 on Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best budget streaming devices you can buy right now. If you or the person who you're buying this for don't have a 4K TV to stream content, then you can save $5 by picking up the Fire TV Stick Lite instead of the 4K model. This Lite variant lacks HDR support, and its remote doesn't have TV controls, but it's largely the same as the 4K model otherwise. You'll get access to all the same apps and services as the 4K model, so you won't miss out on any content.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 The Fire TV Stick Lite is very similar to the Fire TV Stick 4K dongle, but it's limited to HD streaming quality instead of 4K. You get access to all the same apps and services for content, so it's better to buy this over the 4K model if you only have an HD TV. $15 at Amazon

Buy the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20

Lastly, we have the regular Fire TV Stick which is currently available for $20. This particular model is very similar to Fire TV Stick Lite, and it's good for those who are still rocking a 1080p TV. It gives you access to the same apps and services as the more expensive 4K model, but your streaming quality will be limited to 1080p. The only difference between this regular Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite lies in the remote control. Fire TV Stick's remote has TV controls that are missing on the Lite version. But if that's not necessarily a huge deal for you, then we recommend picking up the Fire TV Stick Lite for $15, as it offers more value for your money.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen $20 $40 Save $20 The regular Fire TV Stick is very similar to the Fire TV Lite, but it comes with a remote that has power and volume controls for your TV. $20 at Best Buy

There's a lot of money to be saved on Amazon Fire TV dongles with these deals, so we expect the stock to run out pretty quickly. If you don't want to pay the full price or end up waiting for another sale, then we suggest you snag them while you can. If these dongles go out of stock by the time you read this or if you simply want a streaming device with the Google TV interface then you also check out our collection of the best Android TV boxes and sticks.