Amazon makes some of the best streaming media devices — hands down. Some of the reasons that its devices have won unanimous praise come from Amazon’s powerful and robust Fire OS, excellent app availability, and price points. No matter your budget, Amazon has a streaming device for you. Although the Fire Stick TV Lite is the most affordable model out of Amazon's lineup, you get a lot for what you pay for, and with this deal that knocks 50% off, you're going to want to pick one up because it's quite the deal.

What's great about the Fire Stick TV Lite?

The Fire Stick TV Lite is the most affordable streaming media stick from Amazon, but it features 1080p streaming, and access to popular services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO's Max, Prime Video, and more. In addition to excellent access, you get a wonderful UI, making it easy to navigate around to different apps and settings.

If you're someone that's invested in Amazon's ecosystem, for example, you have some Echo Show speakers, you can pair these devices to have an extremely seamless experience. Furthermore, you can navigate and control your Fire TV using Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, allowing you to kick back and just enjoy your shows.

While this promotion slashes 50% off the retail price, you still get some perks with it, like three free months of Apple TV+, and four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. For the most part, this deal is a complete package, providing an easy way for users to smarten up their current TV, or bring new life to an older monitor. Just be sure to grab it while the deal lasts.