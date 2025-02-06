Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 The Fire TV Stick Lite is a budget-friendly variant of the Fire TV that provides most of the features available in its older sibling. $18 at Amazon

If you want an easy way to add smarts to your aging TV or monitor, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the way to go. While there are a few Fire TV Stick devices in the lineup, we think the Lite model is going to be a good option, offering excellent bang for the buck, especially at its current discounted price of just $18. With that said, be quick, because this 40% off promotion from Amazon and Best Buy won't be around for long.

What's great about Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite?

This is the most basic version of the Amazon's Fire TV Stick that you can buy. Luckily, Amazon packs a lot into this affordable budget model, bringing a fantastic software experience that makes it an absolute joy to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows.

Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Videos are just a few of the supported streaming services. And you'll also get access to plenty of free live TV channels and can download games via the Amazon App Store as well.

The great part about this device is that it's also small enough to just plug into your TV and stay out of sight. Furthermore, you also get a remote that can process commands using Amazon's Alexa. For the most part, you really can't go with this model.

But be sure to pick it up while it's still on sale because, at $18, this Fire TV Stick Lite is a no-brainer. Of course, there are other great media streaming devices as well, but be prepared to pay a little more.