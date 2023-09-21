Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen $23 $40 Save $17 Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick delivers seamless access to all your favorite streaming services. The media streaming device is now priced well below retail and even includes six month of MGM+ for free. $23 at Amazon See at Amazon

Amazon makes some of the best media streaming devices, delivering several options at nearly every price level. While most of its products are pretty affordable to begin with, the brand has now discounted one of its more popular models, bringing down the price of its Fire TV Stick to just $23 for a limited time if you're an Amazon Prime member.

This model typically retails for $40 but has now received a massive 43% discount that brings it down to one of its lowest prices yet. In addition to the generous discount, Amazon's throwing in six months of MGM+ for free, so you can enjoy a wide variety of great MGM shows and movies. If you've been looking for a media streaming device or just wanted to update your current TV with something that has a little more fire, there's no better time to buy.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a 1080p media streaming device that delivers excellent video capabilities thanks to support for HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. It also comes packed with plenty of power under the hood to keep the menu system flowing smoothly, and with that, you get easy access to all the popular streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

In addition to navigating using the physical remote, you can also rely on Amazon's voice assistant Alexa too. If you like to game, the Fire TV Sticks also will provide access to downloadable games from the Amazon App Store, and it can also take advantage of the brand's Luna game streaming service. Overall, this is a very capable device, and at this price, it's a no-brainer.