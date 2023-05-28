Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $25 $40 Save $15 The next-gen Fire TV Stick is capable of streaming 1080p video at 60fps with HDR compatibility. $25 at Amazon

Streaming devices are a convenient way to add more power to a basic TV, monitor, or even a projector by adding a seamless way to interact with all your favorite streaming services. While Amazon is best known for its online retail presence, the company also makes some amazing electronic devices like high-quality smart speakers, and its excellent media streaming devices. For a limited time, Amazon is marking down its streaming devices, and although one of the best deals is going to be on the standard Fire TV Stick that comes in at 38% off, you're also going to get great discounts on some the other Fire TV media streaming devices too.

As you can see from the selection, the brand has done a great job of making its devices available to all, providing an option for every budget. The highlight deal offers 1080p streaming, while its other models can stream video at 4K. If you want to dig into the details of every individual model, we've provided a chart below, so you can easily see the differences, and have an easier time making a decision.

Source: Amazon

For the most part, the 4K models are identical, with support for 4K and Dolby Vision. The 4K models get added perks like live picture-in-picture. When it comes to the top of the line Fire TV Cube, you'll get all the same feature but with the added ability to control your other connected devices through the streaming device. Furthermore, the Cube also has Wi-Fi 6E, an Ethernet port, and more storage space at 16GB.

But, Amazon has crafted a superb lineup of devices here, offering great performance no matter which model you choose. For a limited time, Fire TV media streaming devices are on sale, and whether you're looking for a basic streaming stick to something that can take your media experience to the next level, Amazon's got just what you need.