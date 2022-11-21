Samsung recently kicked off its Black Friday sale with amazing discounts on its latest foldables. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently available at a flat $350 discount on the company's website, while you can get the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a $150 discount. While the company is offering additional trade-in benefits that could reduce the price further if you don't have an old phone to trade in, you should order the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Amazon.

Amazon is offering better discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during its Black Friday sale. You can get the base 128GB model at a $200 discount, or you can pick the higher-end 256GB model and save $300 on the MSRP. Follow the links below to order the device before stocks run out.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most popular foldable from Samsung, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz foldable display, and a compact form factor. The device sports a dual-camera setup, with a 12MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide camera, and it has a 1-9-inch cover display to help you stay on top of your notifications without opening the main display.

All four color variants of the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 are available for $799.99 on Amazon right now, and it's definitely a no-brainer at this price. However, thanks to the $300 discount, you can get the 256GB variant in the Graphite colorway for just $759.99. Sadly, Amazon isn't offering the same deal on the other colorways, and you'll have to shell out $100 more if you want the 256GB model in Bora Purple, Pink Gold, or Blue finishes.

If you want to learn more about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 before making the purchase, you should check out our in-depth review. But don't take too long to make up your mind, or you might miss the opportunity.