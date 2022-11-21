Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Samsung recently kicked off its Black Friday sale with amazing discounts on its latest foldables. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently available at a flat $350 discount on the company's website, while you can get the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a $150 discount. While the company is offering additional trade-in benefits that could reduce the price further if you don't have an old phone to trade in, you should order the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Amazon.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a clamshell foldable that combines the compact form factor of yesteryear's phones with a modern Android experience equipped with the most powerful Qualcomm chipset and cutting-edge foldable OLED technology.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
$759.99 $1059.99 Save $300

Grab the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the Graphite colorway for just $759.99 at Amazon by following the link below.

$759.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering better discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during its Black Friday sale. You can get the base 128GB model at a $200 discount, or you can pick the higher-end 256GB model and save $300 on the MSRP. Follow the links below to order the device before stocks run out.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most popular foldable from Samsung, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz foldable display, and a compact form factor. The device sports a dual-camera setup, with a 12MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide camera, and it has a 1-9-inch cover display to help you stay on top of your notifications without opening the main display.

All four color variants of the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 are available for $799.99 on Amazon right now, and it's definitely a no-brainer at this price. However, thanks to the $300 discount, you can get the 256GB variant in the Graphite colorway for just $759.99. Sadly, Amazon isn't offering the same deal on the other colorways, and you'll have to shell out $100 more if you want the 256GB model in Bora Purple, Pink Gold, or Blue finishes.

If you want to learn more about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 before making the purchase, you should check out our in-depth review. But don't take too long to make up your mind, or you might miss the opportunity.