Track your activity, sleep, and more with Amazon’s Halo Band for a mere $55

The new year is right around the corner, and taking better care of your health is a wise resolution. Amazon’s Black Friday deals make it more affordable than ever to turn this into a reality. The Halo Band is currently on sale for just $55 — that’s 45% off its usual $100 price tag. This offer is available for a limited time only, so make sure you grab one before they’re out of stock. This band — which comes in three colors — helps you track your activity, sleep, and more through its advanced sensors. It’s water resistant and has no screen, so you can swim and shower without having to worry about damaging it.

Amazon Halo Band This band from Amazon will bring you one step closer to achieving your health goals. Own it now for $55 only while the deal lasts and it's in stock. View on Amazon

Halo Band includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking. It supports body composition measurements, intensity-based activity tracking, and an ever-growing library of workouts from experts like Lifesum and SWEAT. It also works with Alexa — so you can ask an Alexa-enabled device to tell you your health summary, activity score, sleep quality, and more.

Unsure how you sound to others? With Tone Analysis, this Halo Band can analyze your voice tone to become more self-aware. And thanks to its expanding resources, you can access hundreds of premium on-demand workouts, daily meditations, sleep and nutrition support, and more. It’s worth mentioning, though, that some features require a subscription, priced at $3.99/month. However, you get to try the premium service for free the first 6 months.

Will you be setting new health goals and tracking them by buying an Amazon Halo Band? Let us know in the comments section below.