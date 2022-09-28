The Amazon Halo Rise is a sleep tracker-alarm clock that you don’t need to wear

During its invite-only virtual event, Amazon launched a wide variety of products today. One of the interesting devices to make a debut is the Halo Rise sleep tracker and alarm clock. Amazon has managed to build a product that works in the background to track sleep-related metrics and analyze them. The intriguing part is it working without needing you to depend on any wearables.

The Halo Rise has risen

The Halo Rise senses your movements and respiration while you’re sleeping. It also can detect when there’s another person or pet sleeping next to you. Once you wake up, you receive a detailed summary of the relevant data it has collected. These include REM numbers, room temperature, humidity, and more. Speaking of waking up, this device also doubles as a bedside lamp. It simulates a sunrise through precise lighting tones, and you can adjust it for other purposes, too, such as reading. That’s not to mention it waking you up based on the stage of your sleep cycle. Melissa Cha — vice president of Amazon Smart Home and Health — states:

Quality sleep is an incredibly important factor in our overall health and well-being. In today’s busy world, getting more and better sleep is one of the areas that customers ask us about the most, which is why we’re tackling sleep head on. Halo Rise is designed to work intelligently in the background and give you an entirely new and effortless way to manage your sleep and achieve sleep-life harmony.

As you’d expect, the Halo Rise fully supports Alexa, but there’s a catch. You’d need to have a compatible Echo device to make the requests. The lamp then shares the relevant data with the Echo — which then announces them to you. You also get to include this sleep tracking device in your Alexa Routines and set songs of your choice as wake-up alarm tones.

Amazon’s Halo Rise will be shipping to customers in the U.S. later this year. It costs $139.99 and includes six months of the company’s Halo membership. This premium addition gives interested users access to even more offerings, such as a catalog of sleep resources.

Will you be ordering a Halo Rise? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.