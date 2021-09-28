Amazon’s new Halo View fitness tracker ditches the microphone but adds an OLED display

Last year, Amazon unveiled one of its most bizarre products, the Halo Band. It’s a screen-less fitness band that uses a microphone to track the wearer’s emotional state through the tone of their voice. While it had some features commonly found in other fitness bands, it was notably missing a screen. Today, Amazon unveiled a new Halo product called the Halo View that rights some of the wrongs of the original model.

Amazon’s Halo View offers a few improvements over the Halo Band. First, it has an AMOLED display that shows health metrics such as your current activity, your sleep score, your blood oxygen level, live workout info, stay active alerts, and more. Second, it ditches the microphone, so you won’t have to worry (as much) about your fitness tracker spying on you. Thanks to these two changes, the Halo View not only actually looks like other fitness trackers but it also ditches the controversial feature that gave many pause about the first product.

Like the Halo Band, the Halo View contains multiple health sensors, including an optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, a skin temperature sensor, and an accelerometer. It’s also lightweight, water resistant up to 5ATM, lasts for up to seven days on a single charge, and fully recharges in under 90 minutes.

Alongside the new Halo View, Amazon is also expanding its suite of health tracking features included with a Halo membership. Halo Fitness adds “hundreds of exclusive, studio-quality workouts” that members can choose from while working out, according to Amazon’s press release. Meanwhile, Halo Nutrition offers “personalized, time-saving tools to discover delicious, nutrient-rich recipes” or helpful suggestions to “plan out a week of healthful eating.” Halo Fitness features will start rolling out to members within the Halo app later this year. Halo Nutrition features, on the other hand, will be available starting January 2022.

Amazon is offering three sport band color options with a Halo View purchase — Active Black, Sage Green, and Lavender Dream, all of which are shown in the hero image at the top of this article. Embedded below is an image that shows some of the optional accessory band options that will also be available. Sport bands will be available for $14.99 each, while fabric bands, leather bands, and metal bands will be available for $29.99 each.

You can buy the Halo View soon from Amazon. Once it goes on sale, it’ll cost $79.99. To make use of all the health insights from within the Halo app, you’ll need to become a Halo member, which costs $3.99 per month. Amazon is offering a full year of Halo membership with every Halo View purchase, though it’s unclear if this is a limited time bundle.