To say people have been voracious over the latest GPUs is a bit of an understatement. Even the GTX 5090, which featured an eye-watering MSRP of $2,000, sold so well that retailers had to begin selling it way above the regular price just to prevent it from selling out. Now, Amazon has revealed its master plan: restricting some card sales to Prime subscribers

As spotted by Justin Diaz of Android Headlines, Prime subscribers are getting exclusive access to some of the most powerful GPUs on the market. If you're not subscribed to Prime, you will see a button that reads "This item is reserved for Prime members." It's unclear if non-Prime members could purchase cards before the Prime-only restriction kicked in.

You'd think it'd only include RTX 50 cards, but that doesn't seem to be the case:

I checked Amazon for a listing of this ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 GPU in a Private Window where I wasn’t logged in, and was told this was a Prime-Exclusive GPU. The same card, while logged in, didn’t have any discernible labels that this was a Prime-exclusive product. However, Club386 found slightly different results searching for an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT. Specifically, the Sapphire Pulse card. While logged in, the Sapphire Pulse had a small label below the price that stated it was exclusive for Prime members. When not logged in, it showed a label off to the right like in the screenshot below. There, you would also find a button to join Prime. Amazon is obviously trying to make it easier for consumers to find these GPUs. It’s also likely using this as a way to get more people to join Prime.

I'm not sure how I feel about Prime subscribers getting access to exclusive stock. Sure, I understand that Amazon wants to distribute GPUs more toward its valued customers, and people who are spending hundreds of dollars on a GPU probably already are Prime subscribers anyway. But adding a paywall to something like this feels off in a way that a simple deposit doesn't.