Amazon Prime Day India: New laptops from Lenovo, HP, and Fujitsu

Amazon kicked off its annual Prime Day sale for its customer in India today with various offers and discounts on a variety of products. A few companies have also taken the opportunity to launch new products via Amazon, especially in the computing department. Lenovo has announced the new Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop, while HP has introduced its new Victus brand of laptops. Japanese brand Fujitsu has also made a comeback and will start selling its new lightweight business notebook, the UH-X convertible 2-in-1, and the UH-X.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

Lenovo’s latest gaming powerhouse, the Legion 5 Pro, features a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series mobile processor paired with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. It will be available in two models, one with an RTX 3060 6GB GPU and another with a more powerful RTX 3070. Both feature the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H octa-core processor with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The 16-inch 1600p IPS panel on the Legion 5 Pro comes with a 16:10 ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate for a smooth gameplay experience, VESA Display HDR 400 support, and 100% sRGB color accuracy with over 500-nits peak brightness. Pricing for the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro starts at ₹1,39,990 (RTX 3060, 16GB RAM) and goes up to ₹1,59,990 (RTX 3070, 32GB RAM).

Fujitsu UH-X

Fujitsu announced the return of its computing business in India a few days ago with the launch of its slim and light UH-X series. It includes the regular clamshell model and the 2-in-1 convertible model, both of which are powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. These laptops feature an ultra-slim chassis weighing under 1kg, and they target on-the-go business users. The 2-in-1 variant is the more attractive option as it offers additional features over the regular UH-X, including more SSD storage (1TB), a front-facing FHD IR camera supporting Windows Hello, a 5MP rear camera, and stylus support. The UH-X and UH-X 2in1 are available on Amazon.in, with a starting price of ₹80,990 and ₹86,990, respectively.

HP Victus

HP announced the new Victus brand earlier this year, which is a new mainstream option for customers. The company has placed it between its Omen and Pavilion gaming brands. The Victus by HP brand features a new ‘V’ logo that’s stamped onto the lid. By the looks of the hardware and design, the new Victus series should be great for working professionals looking for an entry-to-mid level graphics option on a laptop for heavy workloads, and of course, gamers looking for a simple looking laptop. It comes with up to a 165Hz QHD 16-inch display with narrow bezels, the option of the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5000 series CPUs, and graphics options of up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX5500M.

All the newly launched laptops have been confirmed to receive the new Windows 11 update once it is officially available later in the year. Do check out some of the best deals on smartphones, earphones, and other gadgets during the Amazon India Prime Day sale over here.