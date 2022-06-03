Amazon’s new invite-based ordering experience aims to help you finally get your hands on a PlayStation 5

Amazon is introducing a new invite-based ordering experience for items in high demand to prevent inventory shortages and price gouging on the platform. The company is kicking it off with likely the most sought-after products in its store at the moment — the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

According to TechCrunch, Amazon’s idea behind this move is to help genuine buyers get their hands on high-demand products, like the gaming consoles, and prevent scalpers from buying and reselling them at a higher price. Talking about the initiative, Llew Mason, VP of Consumer Engagement at Amazon, said, “We work hard every day to provide customers with low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery. This includes developing a shopping experience where customers can purchase the items they’re interested in without having to worry about bad actors buying and reselling them at a much higher price.”

As shown in the attached screenshot, items part of the program will have a notice indicating they’re only “available by invitation” on the product page. The page will also highlight that the product is a “high-demand item with limited quantities” and that Amazon “won’t be able to grant all requests.” Genuine buyers will be able to request an invitation from the product page at no additional cost. There’s no limitation on who can request an invitation, so long as they have an Amazon account.

Since Amazon has not put any restrictions to limit who can request an invitation, the company will actively weed out bot-like submissions and only send invitations to the remaining customers. To verify whether a customer is genuine, the company will consider several factors, including the customer’s prior purchasing history and the account creation date. Customers who pass through the verification process will receive an email with instructions on how to purchase the item. The email will include details like a link to the item and the time remaining for the customer to complete the purchase.

The new invitation-based ordering experience is available for the PlayStation 5 in the US starting today. It will also be available for the Xbox Series X in the next few days. Amazon plans to extend the program to more regions and products in the near future. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, click on the link below to head over to the Amazon product page and request an invitation.

Via: TechCrunch