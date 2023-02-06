Amazon Kindle (2022) $75 $100 Save $25 The 2022 Kindle e-reader may be smaller than previous versions, but that just makes it easier to carry with you everywhere. The e-ink screen measures 6 inches and features the same 300 ppi high-resolution you've become accustomed to. This is the first time the new ad-supported Kindle gets a $25 discount. $75 at Amazon $75 at Best Buy

When you commute to work or school, you can browse your phone like everyone else, or you can actually use that time to read a new book. The new Kindle makes things easier than ever because you can carry it with you anywhere you go, load up your book, and get lost in the pages. With an MSRP of $100, this new Kindle version is even more attractive now that it's discounted down to $75. We should note that this is the ad-supported version. If you want the ad-free option, that one will cost you $95, which is still $25 under its regular price.

Why you'll love the 2022 Amazon Kindle

The 2022 Amazon Kindle easily made it on our list of the best e-readers currently available on the market. There are so many reasons to love this base Kindle model, including the glare-free display, the ease of reading and the insane six weeks of battery life.

While we really adore the latest Kindle Paperwhite, which features more LEDs under the bezels, we can't help but find the many benefits of getting the 2022 Kindle version too, starting with its size. At just six inches, there's really no excuse to say you couldn't fit the Kindle in your bag when you leave home. Even when you're at home, you can chill out with your favorite novels, even with the lights off.

Heads up, you can get the new Kindle for $75 with three months of Kindle Unlimited on Amazon. Make sure you click on that option when buying your Kindle so you can get access to thousands of books.

If you'd like the Paperwhite more, you should know that one's on sale too, although we have to mention that we have seen it available for a better price in the past. Still, it's $35 off!