Amazon Kindle Colorsoft $230 $280 Save $50 The Kindle Colorsoft delivers the same Kindle experience but adds a dash of color. Amazon Prime members can now save $50 off with this limited-time promotion. $230 at Amazon

If you love reading books and have yet to experience an e-reader, we highly recommend giving it a try. Not only are you able to carry thousands of books on a single device, but it's also better for the eyes when compared to a tablet or smartphone. Of course, there are lots of different options out there, but we recommend going with Amazon's Kindle.

They are reliable and offer great support. Perhaps one of the most alluring devices to release recently is the Kindle Colorsoft. This model comes with a color screen, which is a first for the Kindle series. And while it's usually pretty pricey at $270, Prime members can now take advantage of a special discount that knocks $50 off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Kindle Colorsoft?

As stated before, the big deal with this e-reader is that it comes in color. You get a fantastic 7-inch screen that's easy on the eyes and pops with vibrant hues, bringing stories to life. While you can highlight text on the Kindle, the Colorsoft allows you to utilize four different colors, keeping things more organized.

Of course, you get the usual perks of a Kindle with this model, with excellent battery life, lasting up to eight weeks, and easy charging thanks to the USB-C port. Furthermore, the Colorsoft can also rest in a dock to charge, and can even be used in the pool or bath since it's waterproof.

The Colorsoft can even adjust its lighting to suit your surroundings, and it can even illuminate the screen at night for a better reading experience. Perhaps most important is that you'll have access to millions of books from the Kindle Store. Overall, a fantastic option if you're looking for a new e-reader. Just get it while it's still on sale.